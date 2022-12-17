Growing agricultural program in Pequea Valley School District receives national award

Carefully handling tiny green succulents, Pequea Valley High School students trimmed the stems and then potted them into soil.

Their agriculture teacher, Doug Masser, stood in the school’s greenhouse with the students gathered around, holding one of the plants up in his hand for them to observe as he explained the practice of propagating.

That hands-on activity isn’t an uncommon event. Pequea Valley’s agricultural students are more likely to be found with their hands in the dirt or training a dog than sitting at a desk.

It’s part of a “learn by doing” philosophy that’s part of every agricultural class educators Masser and Jasmine VanSant teach and one reason the program was honored recently by the National Association of Agricultural Educators (NAAE) with the Outstanding Middle/Secondary Agricultural Education Program Award.

Masser and VanSant received the award on behalf of the district at the NAAE Convention Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pequea Valley was one of six districts nationwide recognized for an outstanding program. Pequea Valley received an anonymous nomination from a source in Pennsylvania and was invited to apply for consideration.

“It’s definitely an honor to be recognized at the national level,” VanSant said. “Our students get recognized as part of that too, with all the hard work that they’re doing.”

It’s the first time Pequea Valley received this award, Masser said, but last year another Lancaster County district, Lampeter-Strasburg, received the same recognition.

“That just goes to show the strength of Lancaster County ag,” Masser said.

Agricultural studies

This year, a total of 250 Pequea Valley students in grades seven through 12 are taking agricultural classes, Masser said.

“While some schools have it more difficult to get students into the program, we allow and require that every student takes an ag class,” Masser said. “That just shows the value of this is agriculture, this is the food we eat, the resources we use.”

Every 10th grader must take the introductory agriculture class – biological studies in agricultural science – alongside the standard 10th grade biology curriculum.

Approximately 50 to 75 students take multiple agriculture classes ranging from plant science and food science to animal science and agricultural mechanics.

When senior Tre Rosa graduates this year, he will have taken 11 of Pequea Valley’s agricultural classes – 75% of the agricultural curriculum. He’s hoping to follow in the footsteps of his teachers VanSant and Masser to become an agricultural teacher himself after college.

He’s even hoping to attend Penn State College as both teachers completed their agricultural studies there.

“I would have never considered being an ag teacher before (Masser and VanSant),” Rosa said. “It’s definitely because of their passion for this career as well as their willingness to help.”

Rosa has interned with VanSant, helping her with lesson plans and teaching parts of her classes.

VanSant and Masser’s hands-on approach to learning has been a key component to Rosa’s success in the agricultural program, as he learns best by doing.

Hands-on learning “helps me remember the topics better,” Rosa said.

Farming has been an interest of Rosa’s since he was younger and spending time at his great-grandfather’s farm. He began taking agricultural classes in his freshman year and quickly joined the Future Farmers of America program, becoming its president this year.

Any student who takes an agricultural class can join the FFA and the organization’s annual dues are paid for by the district, Masser said.

FFA “has had a large impact on me,” Rosa said. “It’s really all about leadership … and it’s really helped me to grow my leadership skills a lot.”

A growing program

Roughly 75 students attend the school’s monthly FFA meetings and membership has increased with the school’s agricultural class requirement.

As a whole, the program has grown exponentially since Masser and VanSant were hired nine years ago.

The program, which was first founded at Pequea Valley in the 1930s or ’40s, according to Masser, was previously offered to grades nine through 12 and taught by one teacher but has since expanded to include grades seven and eight taught by two teachers.

Pequea Valley prioritizes agricultural education to connect students with a business sector that is strong not only in their district but the county.

Lancaster is known nationwide as one of the top non-irrigated agricultural counties, according to the district's application for the award, and Pequea Valley’s schools are surrounded by thousands of acres of farmland.

But, because most of the farms are Amish-owned, Pequea Valley’s students aren’t growing up on farms.

“That’s what our job here is, to help each learner find how they’re connected to the agriculture they see all around our district and the agriculture that impacts their daily life,” Masser said. “It is a challenge but I think that’s what makes our job fun is they come in with no knowledge whatsoever.”