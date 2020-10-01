The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of four people believed to be responsible for a string of pharmacy robberies.

One of those robberies, according to Lancaster city police, happened at a Rite Aid in the city.

The $25,000 reward was posted on the FBI's twitter on Wednesday afternoon and Lancaster city police retweeted the wanted poster, saying the group was likely responsible for the March 20 robbery at the Rite Aid on East Chestnut Street.

This crew is likely responsible for the 3/20/20 robbery at Rite Aid 825 E. Chestnut St. in Lancaster. https://t.co/bQabrwi98j — Lancaster Police (@LancasterPolice) September 30, 2020

The FBI Baltimore and Philadelphia field offices say the group is responsible for more than a dozen pharmacy robberies in Maryland and Pennsylvania. The group is described as armed and dangerous.

A YouTube video provided by the FBI shows the group rushing into a store, jumping over a counter and leaving with a black garbage bag full of prescription drugs.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The four people were dressed in dark clothing with hoods, face masks and gloves, the FBI said, and they have used pepper spray on employees and customers. The group primarily stole Oxycodone, Percocet and Promethazine pills, according to police.

In the Lancaster city robbery, police said that four men entered the store from the main entrance and forced customers and employees to the back of the store at gunpoint.

The FBI is asking that anyone with information contact their local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

More Lancaster County news: