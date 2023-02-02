Groundhog Day is back for 2023, which means all eyes are on the woodchucks that will determine the fate of the season by whether or not they see their shadow.

The holiday — also commonly referred to as Groundhog's Day and Groundhogs Day — marks the day they (and many others) will make their prediction for an early spring or longer winter. If a groundhog sees its shadow, it means six more weeks of winter − no shadow, however, means an early spring.

While Punxsutawney Phil will give his annual prognostication at Gobbler's Knob, four Lancaster County groundhogs − Octoraro Orphie, Mount Joy Minnie, Poppy and M.T. Parker − will also make their predictions today.

Check back with this post throughout the day for updates on prognostications from Punxsutawney Phil and other local groundhogs.

Punxsutawney Phil

Phil will look for his shadow atop Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney at approximately 7:20 a.m. this morning. PCN will have live coverage of the event beginning at 6 a.m., which is available at the link below

Phil saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter last year.

Octoraro Orphie

Octoraro Orphie will make his prediction at 8 a.m. today at the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of Quarryville in Kirkwood.

Orphie was the lone local groundhog to predict an early spring last year.

Mount Joy Minnie

Mount Joy Minnie, the borough's stuffed groundhog, will make her prediction at 7 a.m. at the Rotary Clock on Marietta Ave. and E. Main St. in Mount Joy.

Like Phil, Minnie also predicted a longer winter last year.

Poppy

Poppy, the nearly toothless prognosticator from Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation, will prognosticate at 11 a.m. at the Hempfield Apothecary. Unlike the other groundhogs, Poppy makes her selections via a bowl of treats labeled "winter" or "spring."

Last year, her appetite led her to predict a longer winter.

M.T. Parker

Joining in on the groundhog fun for the third time is M.T. Parker, a lifelike plush toy who headlines the Manheim Township Recreation and Park Planning Department's Groundhog Day Celebration. M.T. Parker will prognosticate during an event at 7 a.m. today at Stauffer Mansion.

M.T. Parker was in the majority that predicted six more weeks of winter last year.