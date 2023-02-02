Groundhog Day is back for 2023, which means all eyes are on the woodchucks that will determine the fate of the season by whether or not they see their shadow.

The holiday — also commonly referred to as Groundhog's Day and Groundhogs Day — marks the day they (and many others) will make their prediction for an early spring or longer winter. If a groundhog sees its shadow, it means six more weeks of winter − no shadow, however, means an early spring.

While Punxsutawney Phil gave his annual prognostication at Gobbler's Knob, four Lancaster County groundhogs − Octoraro Orphie, Mount Joy Minnie, Poppy and M.T. Parker − also made their predictions today.

Check back with this post throughout the day for updates on prognostications from Punxsutawney Phil and other local groundhogs.

Punxsutawney Phil

Phil looked and saw his shadow atop Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney at approximately 7:20 a.m. this morning. That means another six weeks of winter.

PCN has live coverage of the event which is available at the link below

Last year, Phil saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

Octoraro Orphie

Octoraro Orphie made his 115th prediction at the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of Quarryville in Kirkwood in front of a crowd of around 200 to 300 people.

With the help of Groundhog Gov. Charlie Hart, Orphie announced that he did not see his shadow, signaling that spring was around the corner.

Orphie was the lone local groundhog to predict an early spring last year.

Mount Joy Minnie

Mount Joy Minnie, the borough's stuffed groundhog, predicted spring in the near future and a 34-24 Eagles victory over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Minnie made her prediction at the Rotary Clock on Marietta Ave. and E. Main St. in Mount Joy.

Minnie predicted a longer winter last year.

Poppy

Poppy, the nearly toothless prognosticator from Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation, stepped up at 11 a.m. at the Hempfield Apothecary to give her declaration. Unlike the other groundhogs, Poppy makes her selections via a bowl of treats labeled "winter" or "spring."

After sniffing at both bowls for a number of minutes, Poppy eventually ate from "winter," joining Phil in going against an early spring.

Poppy's "brother" Elliott also made his debut; the two similarly made their Super Bowl predictions with bowls labeled for the competing teams; Elliott went for the Chiefs, while Poppy chose the Eagles.

Last year, Poppy's appetite led her to predict a longer winter.

Acorn Acres streamed the predictions at the link below.

M.T. Parker

MT Parker prognosticated for the third year on Thursday morning, at Stauffer Mansion in Manheim Township. Shortly before his prediction was revealed, the crowd waved flags to share if they thought there would be a longer winter (blue) or early spring (yellow.)

After a tapping stick gently knocked on MT Parker’s log, the groundhog revealed himself with a scroll holding the prediction.

“As much as I love to play in the snow, there is no shadow that I see, so early spring it’s gotta be,” MT Parker’s scroll read.

Afterwards, attendees were welcome to stick around to enjoy crafts, coffee and hot chocolate.

M.T. Parker was in the majority that predicted six more weeks of winter last year. A stream of his prognostication can be viewed below.