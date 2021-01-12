In 2021, Octorara Orphie will not be predicting whether spring will come early.

Quarryville's yearly Groundhog Day celebration, held at the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge, has been canceled due to the pandemic, according to a press release from the organization.

This will have been the 113th annual celebration.

"While we are disappointed that we won’t be gathering along the banks of the Octorara Creek this year, we look forward to welcoming our members and valued guests to the 114th observance in February of 2022,” said Rick Rankin, Chairman of the Board of Hibernating Governors of the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of Quarryville in a press release.