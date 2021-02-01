Too busy enjoying the snow day to get your dose of LNP|LancasterOnline this past weekend? No problem, we got you covered.

Here are five articles from this past weekend to catch up on.

Groundhog Day 2021: Which events are still happening in Lancaster County?

For over 100 years, Pennsylvanians have looked to groundhogs for their foresight on whether winter would end early.

On Groundhog Day — also commonly referred to as Groundhog's Day and Groundhogs Day — a few Lancaster County woodchucks will look for their shadows.

ConnectUs Church to open soon — in a Lancaster movie theater

A new church is planting roots in Lancaster — in a movie theater.

ConnectUs Church celebrated its grand opening 10 a.m. Sunday in Reel Cinemas 7 located at The Crossing at Conestoga Creek shopping center at 1500 Christopher Place.

Former J.P. McCaskey High School music teacher sentenced to prison for sexual misconduct with student

A former teacher at J.P. McCaskey High School has been sentenced to 11 and a half to 23 months in prison for sexual misconduct involving a student.

Confronted with significant flaws in coronavirus data, Pa. corrections officials concede ‘it’s unacceptable’

The Department of Corrections is reporting flawed data to keep inmates, families, and public officials informed about COVID-19 in its prisons, raising questions about the agency’s ability to accurately track the extent of the outbreak.

Conowingo Dam's costly pollution cleanup could provide obstacles for efforts already underway in Lancaster County

Worried about mounting conservation mandates and their prohibitive costs, local stakeholders continue to raise concerns about the development of a plan to clean previously overlooked pollution piled up behind a Maryland dam.

