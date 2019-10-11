The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday it will close a portion of North Lime Street next week to fill in a cavity underneath the road.

The project is the latest addition to the roadwork already creating a maze of single lanes and detours for motorists traveling through Lancaster city.

According to a city spokesman, there will be a reprieve from the construction when the city stops all roadwork, except for emergency work, from Nov. 24 through Jan. 2nd for the holidays.

But for now, here is a list of some of the projects that are currently impacting the city’s main thoroughfares:

This story was originally published Oct. 9.

Emergency fill, North Lime Street

Location: Between East Chestnut and East Walnut street

Details: PennDOT will fill a cavity underneath the stretch of road where an old railroad bridge was discovered. North Lime Street will be closed between East Chestnut and East Walnut streets. Traffic will be detoured east on Chestnut to North Broad Street, north to East Walnut Street and west on Walnut back to North Lime Street.

Schedule: Tuesday to Oct. 21

Cost: PennDOT did not provide a cost estimate.

Prince Street service line replacement

Location: Between Seymour and West James streets

Details: UGI is replacing older mains and some service lines that lead into homes and businesses. Some meters also will be replaced. Prince Street will be down to one lane on blocks where crews are working.

Schedule: Project expected to last through the beginning of 2020

Cost: Exact cost is unknown, but using the average cost of similar projects, the cost is typically $1 million per mile, said Joe Swope, UGI spokesman. The Prince Street project spans approximatley 1.3 miles.

Walnut Street resurfacing

Location: Between Shippen and Water streets

Details: Walnut Street is down to one lane between Shippen and Water streets as work crews repave the road and finish line striping.

Schedule: At least another three weeks

Cost: $850,000

East Chestnut Street resurfacing

Location: Between North Broad and North Reservoir streets

Details: A city contractor is working on water mains in the 800 block of East Chestnut Street. One lane will be closed as crews finish the work this week. Both lanes will be reopened until crews repave the stretch of road later this month.

Schedule: Project expected to be completed in November.

Cost: $750,000

Traffic signal upgrade

Location: The city will replace traffic signals on Prince (Route 222), Queen and Lime streets, as well as New Holland Avenue, Broad, Walnut and Duke Streets and Manheim Pike (Route 72) for pedestrian safety improvements.

Details: A majority of the work will be off of the roadways and on parking lanes or sidewalks. However, short-term lane restrictions that may last from one to two days can occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. There may also be sidewalk closures for ramp installations.

Schedule: There is not a definitive schedule for when work will be done at each intersection, according to a city spokesperson.

Cost: $775,000