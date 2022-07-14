Plans to create a 1.2-mile Walnut Street extension connecting Route 30 to Greenfield over a portion of the long-abandoned “goat path” took a tangible step toward reality Thursday, as High Real Estate leaders broke ground in a ceremony attended by both public officials and actual goats.

It would be the first motorized use of the goat path since plans for a Route 23 bypass connecting New Holland to Lancaster – plagued by years of public opposition and funding issues – were abandoned in the late 1970s.

The nearly $22 million project in East Lampeter Township is a collaboration between the state and High Real Estate Group LLC to connect Greenfield to Route 30. Anthony Seitz, the vice president of development at High Associates, said the new, two-lane road should alleviate traffic congestion on one of the busiest roads in the area.

Officials involved said the new stretch of road is projected to reduce rush hour traffic volume on Greenfield Road by 30%, which is expected to divert 500 to 600 vehicles per hour.

“The question is: What’s the alternative?” Seitz said. “The solution became obvious — divert traffic from busy corridors, create a new relief road and at the same time make it multimodal.”

The two-lane road will start at the eastern end of Walnut Street, where the goat path begins, and will end at a roundabout providing access to Ben Franklin Boulevard. A bridge running over Millcross Road will make the extension happen.

The plan also calls for construction of a 1.2-mile paved section of the Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway, east of the relief road, for pedestrians and bicyclists, consistent with the Lancaster Active Transportation Plan.

It wouldl be the first mile of a proposed 15-mile long-term trail that would run from East Hempfield Township through Lancaster, onto the goat path and end at Route 772 in Leola. Even longer-term, the shared-use trail could extend to New Holland and Money Rocks County Park, with a separate trail for buggies and equestrians in the future. However, the project had stalled because of a lack of funding around the initial 5,000 feet of trail. Now, High will fund the design, and PennDOT will fund the construction, Seitz said. East Lampeter Township will maintain the trail.

The “goat path” is the colloquial name for a 5-mile section of the abandoned 11-mile bypass. PennDOT spent $9 million to acquire rights of way, do grading and put down road bed before running out of money for the project in 1977. The section was then covered with 8 inches of dirt and some grass seed, and PennDOT leases some of that section to local farmers who let their animals, including goats, graze there.

Later efforts to restart the project stalled after strong opposition from the Plain Sect community and farm preservationists.

Seitz emphasized in 2019, when the project was proposed, that the relief road project has nothing in common with the ill-fated Route 23 bypass other than using a bit of the goat path and that the road would go no farther north than the roundabout.

Residents shouldn’t have to worry about day-to-day interruptions from the beginning of construction in July to its projected end in November 2023, Seitz said, because the project will have “very little impact” to existing roadways.

East Lampeter Township Board Chairman John Blowers has watched the progress of the area develop as a longtime resident. He said he’s excited to see the project contribute to “ongoing growth” of the Lancaster urban growth area, which he doesn’t believe will have an impact on the area’s green spaces.

Seitz said there’s “no intent to develop farms and precious agricultural ground,” and the construction is instead focused on concentrating economic activity. An economic impact analysis predicts over 2,600 jobs will be created, as the extension is expected to make it easier for more commercial, higher education and residential growth in Greenfield.

“When a business like High casts a vision that is in line with what you as a community member or community leader could see for your community and pulls together both the private sector and public sector, it’s just so exciting,” Blowers said.

The project was awarded to low-bidder Kinsley Construction. PennDOT will own and maintain the road after completion. High Real Estate Group is part of the High companies, which have about 1,900 employees — two-thirds of whom are employed in Lancaster County. The High companies are a group of Lancaster-based, family-owned firms headed by High Industries and High Real Estate Group. The businesses are involved in steel, concrete, real estate, construction, hotels, transportation, air quality and safety consulting, and other fields.