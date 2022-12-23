High Associates’ $150 million, mixed-use Greenfield North development project took another step forward this week as East Lampeter Township approved plans for a proposed 207,771-square-foot warehouse.

The township supervisors voted unanimously to approve the warehouse, known as Building 424, at 500 Willow Road at the intersection with Ben Franklin Boulevard.

High hopes to begin construction on Building 424, as well as another warehouse planned directly across Ben Franklin Boulevard, in March. That timeline depends on whether it has tenants in place to occupy the buildings.

If all goes according to plan, both warehouses will be completed by the end of 2023.

The development of the Greenfield North tract includes a 628-unit apartment and townhouse development and two warehouse/industrial buildings over the next two years.

“These two new warehouses will create much-needed new employment opportunities within Lancaster County and East Lampeter Township and are a continuation of High's commitment to positioning Greenfield as Lancaster County's premier 'Live, Work, Stay & Play' destination," Ken Hornbeck, senior vice president of real estate development, High Real Estate Group LLC, said in a statement.

A High spokesperson said there is currently a company that is a “serious prospect” to occupy Building 424. They declined to offer any further details. They also declined to say the status of the second warehouse, which will be known as Building 423.

Building 424 will have 24 loading docks and is anticipated to create 125 jobs. Trucks would access the property from Ben Franklin Boulevard, which will connect with the Walnut Street extension currently under construction. When they presented the project to the township supervisors Monday night, High representatives said that trucks accessing the site from Route 30 will not use Willow Road.

The nearly $22 million Walnut Street extension project will use a section of the “goat path” along Walnut Street (Route 23) to connect Route 30 to Greenfield. It is a collaboration between the state and High to connect Greenfield to Route 30. Once the entire project is completed in November 2023, it would be the first motorized use of the goat path since plans for a Route 23 bypass connecting New Holland to Lancaster were abandoned in the late 1970s.

The goat path is the colloquial name for a 5-mile section of an abandoned 11-mile bypass. The state Department of Transportation spent $9 million to acquire rights of way, do grading, and put down roadbed before running out of money for the project in 1977. Grass seed was planted on the goat path before PennDOT leased some of the goat path to local farmers who let their animals, including goats, graze there.

The second warehouse, known as Building 423, which is slightly larger at 228,648 square feet, received approval from the supervisors earlier this year. It will have 27 loading docks and is anticipated to create about 138 jobs.

The warehouses will be designed to look similar to the 85,894-square-foot Thaddeus Stevens Transportation Center, which opened in Greenfield North at 400 Ben Franklin Boulevard earlier this year.

In November, High Properties LP received $11 million from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which will be used for site work on the warehouses and the apartment and townhouse complex. The apartment and townhouse complex at Greenfield and Willow roads is scheduled for a spring groundbreaking, and it’s estimated it will take two years to complete.

Greenfield North is located in an urban growth boundary identified in Lancaster County’s Places2040 comprehensive plan. In its application to the RACP program, High estimated that the project would create 2,676 jobs, generate $162 million in new annual wages and benefits, and $5.95 million in state/local tax revenues.

About 2,000 people live in Greenfield. Four colleges have a presence, with a total of about 2,000 students.

The larger Greenfield area, which dropped “Corporate Center” from its name in 2020, is home to 225 businesses with about 4,000 employees, including Susquehanna Printing, a wholly owned subsidiary of LNP Media Group, and the site where LNP’s daily edition is printed.