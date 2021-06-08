Three members of Green Dreamz, a self-described non-profit civil rights group, pleaded guilty Monday to blocking traffic during a protest last summer in Columbia.

Carlos Jimenez Jr., 23, Alaak Deu, 22, and Justin Pitt, 20, were each fined $100 and ordered to pay prosecution costs after each pleaded guilty to a single count of obstructing a highway. They entered their pleas before Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro.

The three were initially charged with a third-degree misdemeanor grading of the highway obstruction offense, which would have carried more severe penalties.

District Attorney Heather Adams said their cases were resolved similarly to others charged in the July 28 demonstration.

A message left with an attorney for the three men was not immediately returned Monday.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Columbia police met with Green Dreamz a week before the demonstration and told them they would be charged if they blocked public roadways.

Members were also told that they couldn't meet in Makle Park unless they got a permit from the borough.

The group told police at the time that they wouldn’t be abiding by the directives, the district attorney's office said.

Jimenez is currently awaiting trial on similar charges stemming from two arrests during last June’s protests in Lancaster. Those cases are scheduled for July 7 in Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas. Jimenez additionally faces a charge of disorderly conduct related to fighting.

About a dozen other people arrested during last summer’s protests are also expected to appear in court either later this month or in July. Most of the arrests were made in September at a protest outside the Lancaster city police headquarters after the police shooting death of Ricardo Muñoz.

In the wake of the Muñoz protest, at least a dozen people were charged, and District Judge Bruce Roth initially set $1 million bail for several of those arrested. Bail was subsequently lowered.

Among those cases is that of Matthew Modderman, an LNP | LancasterOnline client services representative. He is charged with failure to disperse, obstruction of highways, disorderly conduct and trespassing. Nine other charges, including riot, arson and institutional vandalism – all felonies – were withdrawn.

Cases against a handful of protesters have already concluded, with six convictions for blocking traffic.