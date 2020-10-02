Organizers of Green Dreamz, a self-described non-profit civil rights group, will have their charges bound to Lancaster County Court after a judge ruled enough evidence was presented during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Carlos Jimenez Jr., 22, Alaak Deu, 21 and Justin Pitt, 19, are charged with third-degree misdemeanors for obstruction of highways.

According to the district attorney's office, the the three men obstructed traffic on several Columbia roadways during a July 28 demonstration.

A Columbia Borough police detective and an officer testified that police met with the group a week before the protest and told them they would be charged if they blocked public roadways, the district attorney's office said.

The group was also told that they couldn't congregate for the demonstration in Makle Park unless they got a permit from the borough, according to the district attorney.

"The group told police they would not be abiding by the directives," the district attorney's office said, adding that the office doesn't object to peaceful protests, so long as it is done "lawfully and with respect for other people and property."

Bail was set at $2,500 unsecured for all three men by District Judge Miles Bixler.

