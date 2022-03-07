Didn't have a chance to check with with LancasterOnline over the weekend?

Green Dragon owners share stories, memories in honor of market's 90th anniversary

An inside scoop on a business opportunity and a bit of educated speculation on the future of domestic juvenile shoe production led young William Rohrbach toward becoming a co-owner of the famed Green Dragon Farmers Market and Auction.

The Green Dragon, an Ephrata mainstay, marks its 90th anniversary of operation Friday. Rohrbach was just 22 when he got involved with the business.

Ex-Ephrata lawyer accused of planning to kill Democratic senators to plead guilty

A former Ephrata lawyer intends to plead guilty Monday in federal court to one count of threatening to murder a U.S. official.

Kenelm Shirk, 72, indicated his intent in a signed plea agreement filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Manheim Twp. pedestrian crossing tries to get attention of motorists

A resident of the Bloomingdale section of Manheim Township said she’s excited to see a new pedestrian crossing on Lititz Pike to Overlook Park, but she’s concerned that motorists don’t quite understand the crossing’s flashing yellow lights.

A neighbor who has used the crossing reported that the button that activates the lights works just fine, but many motorists don’t stop, reported Maria Klein, who lives on nearby Robindale Avenue. “Nobody pays any mind to it, but maybe people just don't know about it yet.”

Little Conestoga Creek's severely eroded banks targeted with proposed restoration project

Ruth Beck was unfamiliar with native plants. She’d never heard of a riparian buffer. And Beck said she surely didn’t set out to inspire a stream restoration project that aims to repair more than 2,000 linear feet of the damaged Little Conestoga Creek.

She was simply attending conservation-oriented seminars and meetings as a way to meet people after she moved to the area in 2019. The more she learned at those events, Beck said, the more she started noticing things about the creek, where it passed near her Lancaster Township yard, especially its eroded, vertical banks.

Lancaster County could spend millions in federal funds to improve internet access [Lancaster Watchdog]

Lancaster County has two major opportunities to fund improvements to its broadband infrastructure, which data suggests is worse than any of its surrounding counties.

The first is funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, of which Lancaster received $106 million. The federal money can be used “to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure,” according to the Department of the Treasury. County commissioners have yet to specify how they will use the those funds, despite having started to receive them last May.

