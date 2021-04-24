Two Lancaster County markets were rated among the best in the nation by readers of USA Today.

Green Dragon Farmers Market and Auction in Ephrata was ranked the second-best farmer’s market in the country in USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice contest.

Lancaster Central Market was ranked the fifth-best public market.

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial list of 19 nominees for each contest, according to USA Today. The winners were determined by popular vote among readers.

Only the West Palm Beach GreenMarket in West Palm Beach, Florida was rated higher than the Green Dragon.

Founded in 1932, the indoor/outdoor market located at 955 North State Street, Ephrata, opens every Friday, offering produce, baked goods, crafts, furniture and other items.

Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market took first place in the public market competition. Cleveland’s West Side Market, Cincinnati’s Findlay Market and Seattle’s Pike Place Market were also ranked ahead of Lancaster Central Market.

Open since 1730, Lancaster Central Market is the nation’s oldest continuously operated public farmer’s market. The market is open Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and features about 60 local vendors.

Lancaster County has a few winners in past readers’ choice awards.