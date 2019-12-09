A former Akron man serving a state prison sentence for child pornography has been charged again after someone bought his cellphone at The Green Dragon market and found illegal images on it, according to Ephrata police.

The phone belonged to Robert M. Dennis, 63, who was sentenced to 12 to 31 years in prison in April on two separate child pornography convictions.

After Dennis' incarceration, a man who was cleaning out the bedroom at the veteran's home where Dennis had been living found the phone and sold it to Green Dragon, according to court documents.

On Aug. 31, another man bought the phone and found child pornography after charging and turning it on, according to court documents. The man contacted police.

Police traced the phone to Dennis and had it examined. The examination found 460 images of naked children and 44 pictures of adults sexually abusing children on the phone, police said.

Police met with Dennis late last month and he acknowledged the phone was his, police said.

A jury convicted Dennis of child pornography charges in October 2018. While he was awaiting sentencing, a stash of child pornography was found in a storage locker of his, leading to more charges.

He plead no contest to those charges and was sentenced on both cases in April.