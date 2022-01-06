The Great American Outdoor Show is on for 2022, according to the show’s owner, the National Rifle Association.

As planned, the largest outdoor show will be held Saturday, February 5 through Sunday, February 13 at the Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.

“After a brief hiatus due to pandemic restrictions, we are thrilled to once again gather in Dauphin County for the world’s largest outdoor show,” said Joe DeBergalis, NRA executive director of general operations. “Next month, the nation’s best outfitters, outdoor experts and retailers will gather in Harrisburg for a show you will not want to miss!”

The show was canceled in 2021 because of pandemic restrictions after posting record numbers in 2020.

The Great American Outdoor Show packs the 650,000-square-foot exhibit space with nearly 1,100 exhibitors in nine halls, including shooting sports manufacturers, boat and RV dealers, hunting and fishing retailers, outfitters and boat captains from across the globe, and more.

According to the NRA, returning features of the show this year will include the 3D Bowhunter Challenge, world-class fishing lessons from pro anglers at the 5,000-gallon Hawg Tank, Dock Dogs, the Eddie Eagle Kids Zone, almost 200 hunting and fishing seminars, and celebrities and outdoor personalities.

The NRA took over the event slot at the farm show complex in 2014 after the long-running Eastern Sports and Outdoor Show was canceled in 2013. Reed Exhibitions, owner of the previous show, exited the venue after an announced ban on assault-style rifles and accessories at the show led exhibitors to begin to pull out of the event.

For information about the 2022 show, including ticket sales, guest appearances and special events, visit the Great American Outdoor Show website.