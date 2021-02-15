Too busing enjoying your weekend to login and get your dose of LNP | LancasterOnline? Not to worry, we got you covered.

Here are five articles from this past weekend to catch up on.

Gov. Wolf commutes life sentence of accomplice in brutal 1979 killing

Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday commuted the sentence of a man who conspired with three other men four decades ago to tie up and rob two elderly Lancaster city siblings, who died of starvation when no one came to their aid.

Agape Café & Grille owner grapples with customer complaints, closure order; 'I just wanted to get back in compliance'

Ruthie Stoltzfus wasn’t surprised when a restaurant inspector showed up late last month at Agape Café & Grille in response to an unspecified COVID-19 related complaint.

'You’ve got to start out with love': Lancaster County couples reflect on marriage, spending decades together

LNP | LancasterOnline asked readers to share a little bit about their marriages, and almost universally, couples expressed how communication, understanding and compromise has helped their relationships stand the test of time.

Leon 'Buddy' Glover, beloved educator and School District of Lancaster's first Black principal, dies at 71

Leon "Buddy" Glover, School District of Lancaster's first Black principal, who became known for his fervent pursuit to support kids from disadvantaged communities, died Thursday, two days after having a massive stroke. He was 71.

Grandview United Methodist will disaffiliate and become Grandview Church on March 31

Grandview United Methodist Church announced Wednesday that it finalized its decision to re-form as a new congregation and will no longer be part of the United Methodist denomination.

