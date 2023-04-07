Anne Weiss, a resident of the Grandview Heights neighborhood, was out for a walk the evening of Monday, April 3. She had a podcast playing in her earbuds and was enjoying the unseasonably warm weather.

She barely had time to process the car speeding down Pleasure Road when she heard a thud so loud it could be heard over her earbuds.

Weiss then saw Makenna Hylen, 19, lying on the side of the road as a car sped away from the scene. Hylen was struck by a car in 900 block of Pleasure Road as she crossed the residential street to go to track practice.

"I could hear that hit," Weiss said. "I've never seen anything like that before. And it really, it made me really just upset with humanity in general."

Weiss told police the speeding vehicle might have been a black pickup truck. Neighbor Justin Watt, who lives on the 500 block of Pleasure Road, said he believes to the offending vehicle was captured on his doorbell video camera right before the hit and run.

In footage Watt shared with LNP | LancasterOnline and police, four vehicles pass his home, led by a black truck. A white SUV, gray car and blue SUV follow, though Watt said he believes those three vehicles turned off Pleasure Road before reaching the spot where Hylen was hit.

Manheim Township residents have been complaining about cars speeding through the Grandview Heights neighborhood for years. Neighbors have commented online and contacted the township to warn someone will get hurt if the municipality does not do something about it.

There are talks of speed regulation on the busy byway, but no set dates or plans for the improvements. In emails Watt shared with LNP | LancasterOnline, he reached out in June 2021 to then-township manager James Drumm to express his concerns about traffic on Fountain and Pleasure Roads.

Drumm told Watt Pleasure Road is an arterial road, high capacity and meant to connect other roads. It connects Route 222 and New Holland Pike, near Route 30. In his response, Drumm said he would direct the in-house civil engineer to evaluate Pleasure Road and said the township will look closer into it.

Then, in another set of emails from this week, Watt reached out to current township manager Rick Kane. Kane said a developer, Charter Homes, has been hired to improve safety on those roadways. He said one improvement would be a four-way intersection to slow drivers on Pleasure Road near where Hylen was hit. Kane said another four-way intersection is planned for Homeland Drive, which is northeast of Pleasure Road near Route 30.

"Here in the Township we do have 166 miles of township-owned (non-State) roadways, so Pleasure Road is, whether good or bad, treated the same as those other 166 miles when it comes to maintenance, traffic issues, traffic calming conversations, etc," Kane said in the email to Watt. "This particular stretch of Pleasure Road does have some additional safety-related items installed and procedures in place related to Schaeffer Elementary school, but those only serve a benefit during school hours, and not when the school is not in session."

Manheim Township Police, Kane, and Charter Homes could not be immediately reached for comment.

Grandview residents, meanwhile, continue to talk among themselves about what needs to be done to improve traffic safety on their streets. In screenshots Weiss shared with LNP | LancasterOnline, a resident asked a Grandview Facebook community if there was interest in getting state Rep. Mike Sturla, Manheim Township commissioners and PennDOT officials together to discuss solutions.

"We've now had a tragedy with this senseless and cowardly act of violence against one of our neighbors," the resident said in their post. "We've always been told that our township commissioners can't do it because of pleasure road's status as a feeder road or whatever, but we owe it to our neighbors to try again."

Many residents responded in the comments, sharing their grievances about speeders. Many supported the idea of convening township leaders to continue discussions on how to make the roads safer.