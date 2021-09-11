A grandfather caring for his grandchildren in East Earl Township was charged with terroristic threats and public drunkenness, after threatening to kill a neighbor’s children, police said.

Mark McCarraher, 51, of East Cocalico Township, was charged Wednesday by East Earl Township Police, after responding to a call for a disturbance.

McCarraher had allegedly been watching his two grandchildren at their home for the past month, police said. While watching the children, McCarraher is “constantly in a state of intoxication,” a neighbor told police, according to charging documents.

On Wednesday, police were dispatched after an argument between McCarraher’s grandchildren and a neighbor’s children. McCarraher allegedly then approached the neighbor and threatened to kill her children twice.

“Where is your husband? You go get your husband because I am about to kill your fat kids,” McCarraher allegedly told the neighbor, according to charging documents.

Police tested McCarraher and found him to have a blood alcohol content of 0.217%, police said.