A grand jury in North Carolina has indicted a man accused of shooting and killing a Manheim woman in March 2021 in what police called a road-rage shooting on Interstate 95 near Lumberton.

Dejywan Floyd was indicted by a grand jury Monday for first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property, according tostaff at the Robeson County Clerk of Courts.

Julie Eberly was shot through the passenger door of the vehicle driven by her husband, Ryan Eberly, after their vehicle came close to the Floyd’s vehicle while merging near Lumberton around 11:40 a.m. on March 25.

Floyd, 29, was located and arrested in Lumberton a week after the shooting.

Though police described the shooting as stemming from a road-rage incident, Ryan Eberly told LNP|LancasterOnline the shooting didn't happen after a time of escalation. He explained that when he moved into the right lane, he suddenly saw Malibu driving on the shoulder, spraying stones against Eberly’s car. Eberly figured the Malibu could have been behind him and switched lanes to pass Eberly and the other car at the same moment he moved over, forcing the Malibu onto the shoulder.

Next, the Malibu’s driver rolled his window down and made a gesture, Eberly said. Eberly responded by making a gesture to indicate he was sorry and moved back into the passing lane, put cruise-control back on and kept driving.

Moments later, he noticed the Malibu behind him, following closely. The driver then pulled alongside, rolled down the window and started shooting.

“I looked over. The passenger window of my car was shattered. My wife called my name,” Eberly said.