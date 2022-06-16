If the blues genre is one of the fathers of rock and roll, then perhaps there is also a small corollary between the art form and Father’s Day.

It might be a stretch, but generations of fathers have written the blues, enjoyed the blues or lived the blues. This Father’s Day weekend, dads and non-dads alike can enjoy an evening of blues music at Mulberry Art Studios.

On Sunday, June 19, Blue Heart Records presents performers Teresa James and Bobby Gentilo in concert. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 and student tickets are $5 with a student ID.

In 2011, James played in Lancaster as part of that year’s Long’s Park Summer Music Series. As the Los Angeles-based musician is a rarity on the East Coast, this show is able to happen thanks to the fact that James will be in New York City on Thursday night to attend the Libera Awards, where she is nominated for Best Blues Album.

James was nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album Grammy award in 2019 for her album “Here in Babylon,” one of a dozen albums she’s made with longtime band, the Rhythm Tramps. Her newest album, “Rose-Colored Glasses, Pt. 1,” was released in 2021 and is available on James’ Bandcamp page.

Gentilo, meanwhile, is a mainstay in the central Pennsylvania blues scene. Recently tearing up stages including Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse and Phantom Power, Gentilo is also known for his studio, Right Coast Recording, in Columbia.

The concert is both “Bring Your Own Beer/Drinks” and “Bring Your Own Food,” so plan accordingly.