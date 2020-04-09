Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has shuttered schools statewide for the remainder of the school year, but the state’s education secretary said Thursday that school officials are doing all they can to ensure students advance grade levels by next school year.

That’s just one topic Education Secretary Pedro Rivera touched on in a call with reporters Thursday, about an hour after Wolf updated his school closure order, which previously had schools closed indefinitely.

From teaching students requiring special education services to issuing letter grades, here’s what ground Rivera covered.

Are schools required to provide online instruction? No. Rivera said while he expects schools to keep learning going during the shutdown, saying they have a “moral responsibility” to do so, he doesn’t have the legal authority to make it mandatory. Schools that do must submit continuity of education plans to the state Department of Education and post them on their website. This, Rivera said, helps not only the government, but parents, too, hold schools accountable. Over 300 of the 500 school districts statewide have submitted plans, Rivera said.

Will graduation be postponed? Rivera said it’s important to separate the terms graduation and commencement. While traditional commencements may be postponed or canceled due to state and federal social distancing guidelines, students expected to receive their diploma this year “should not fear.” The state, he said, is working to ensure schools offer the resources and opportunities for seniors to graduate, just as they would under normal circumstances.

Are schools receiving financial help? The state is offering up to $5 million in equity grants for schools across the state to purchase computer equipment, such as laptops, tablets and internet hot spots, or instructional materials, such as paper lessons and coursework, to help schools implement remote learning. Schools had until today to apply. Rivera said it’s unclear when federal funding laid out in the CARES Act will arrive.

How are schools serving special education students? Rivera repeated the same message he’s given for weeks to school districts: Do your best. He said schools should communicate regularly with students by video to ensure the various needs of students are met.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

How are schools supposed to issue grades? It’s up to each school, but Rivera said schools may end up resorting to pass or fail grades rather than traditional letter grades.

What about next year? This school year will undoubtedly affect the next, but Rivera said with new learning resources and additional flexibility such as flexible instructional days, he expects schools will be ready for the challenge. “This is going to change the education landscape in Pennsylvania for generations to come,” he said.

Related coverage