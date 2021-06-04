In a school year where nothing was normal, the seniors of Lampeter-Strasburg High School were able to have a taste of normalcy with their commencement.

The graduation ceremony was held Friday evening at J.K. Mechanical Stadium on Pioneer Field, and the 244 graduating seniors were able to participate in an idea that seemed intangible when their school year started: Walk together with their fellow classmates to receive their diplomas.

“None of this year was easy,” class president Colin McDonald said in his address to classmates during the event. “Even two months ago, we didn’t know if we would be able to gather here today to celebrate this accomplishment.”

The seniors at Lampeter-Strasburg did hybrid days throughout the majority of the school year. The class was split — one half would attend school in person while the other worked online. Then the sides would rotate.

This week was the first time that the class was together as a whole since the school year started.

“It took hard work and determination from all of us to pull this off. In the darkest hour we came together to ensure the circumstances of the world would not define us,” McDonald said.

“Last March, we were truly thrown out onto a frontier fraught with danger and the unknown. When the school closed for ‘two weeks,’ none of us knew what we were in for. And this year, our last year here at L-S, looked like none other before it.”

Dr. Benjamin Feeney, the high school’s principal, echoed McDonald’s sentiments.

“I would like to thank the Class of 2021,” Feeney told the graduates. “Your drive, determination, and resilience has truly been astounding over the past 15 months, and each of you very much deserves recognition of that tonight. The Class of 2021 has certainly cemented their legacy at Lampeter-Strasburg.”

Feeney then announced the class honorees for valedictorian, salutatorian and third in class: Liana Howe, Jenna Lapp and Kiana Sweger, respectively.

“You supported one another in times of need as classmates, staff members and alumni,” Superintendent Kevin Peart told the graduates.

“I encourage and challenge you to continue pursuing your goals and aspirations in life with the Pioneer spirit which you emulated over the last 13 years. Congratulations, best of luck and God bless.”