Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced $4.2 million in grants for organizations at risk for hate-based violence.

Two Jewish congregations in Lancaster County are among the recipients, receiving a combined total of roughly $70,000.

“Pennsylvania’s diverse bounty of cultures are too often the targets of hate crimes,” said Wolf. “This $4.2 million federal investment builds on the more than $15 million I’ve invested at the state level to protect our people. It is my hope that one day the goodness of humanity will suffice, but until then we will continue supporting and investing in those who face unfair prejudice solely because of their race, religion, disability, or sexual orientation.”

The grants are part of a program announced by Wolf earlier this year. Offered through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s Non-Profit Security Grant Program, that grants seek to support security enhancements at churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, and other non-profit organizations that face bias and are targets of hate crimes.

In Lancaster County, Congregation Shaarai Shomayim received $13,732, and Temple Beth El in East Hempfield Township received $64,875.

John Perry, the temple administrator for Congregation Shaarai Shomayim on North Duke Street, said the money will be spent on upgrading the temple’s security camera system to one with greater resolution and remote access. Some funds will also go to installing a two-step panic button system, versus the current one-step system that is prone to being triggered accidentally.

Perry said the grant would “absolutely” help improve the temple’s security situation. He added that he is waiting on a unique ID number from the federal government, the source of the funds, so that the grant money can be transferred to the temple’s account.

