Gov. Josh Shapiro on Wednesday met with Lancaster firefighters and city officials as he promoted his proposal to invest millions into the commonwealth’s first responder agencies.

Joined by acting state Fire Commissioner Tom Cook, Shapiro met with Mayor Danene Sorace and two city Bureau of Fire officers at the newly remodeled Lancaster Fire Department Station 3 at 333 E King Street.

Shapiro said he wants to invest $36 million into equipment and training for firefighters and EMS personnel across the state, and another $50 million in 911 emergency communications systems.

“These are commonsense solutions– and we must tackle these challenges together to deliver for our first responders," said Shapiro.

Shapiro noted a 2018 state survey that found Pennsylvania had 22,000 fewer volunteer firefighters that year than in the early 2000s, and lost 6,000 EMS workers in the six years after 2012.

Todd Hutchinson, chief of the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire, said agencies like his are struggling with rising costs. He noted that protective gear for each firefighter costs more than $10,000, and new fire engines cost over $730,000.

"Supporting firefighters and first responders with funding is an essential way to ensure that they have the resources they need to continue to protect our communities and keep us safe,” Hutchinson said.

Although Lancaster Fire Bureau is almost fully staffed, Shapiro said staffing issues at departments elswhere place more of a burden on active firefighters.

Shapiro acknowledged the divided government in Harrisburg, but said he believes supporting first responders is a nonpartisan issue that both parties can get behind.

The governor’s budget proposal also seeks to invest $1.5 million into the Municipal Assistance Program that helps counties share resources between emergency support services and community planning efforts, and to create the Public Safety and Protection Fund to help State Police recruit and retain officers while providing tax credits up to $2,500 for new officers.

Shapiro visited with firefighters in Altoona on Monday and plans to visit with more departments across the state.

“Pennsylvanians both have a right to feel safe, and be safe in their communities,” Shapiro said.