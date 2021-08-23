All state employees and contracted workers must wear a mask — regardless of vaccination status — beginning today.

Gov. Tom Wolf reinstated the mask mandate for state employees on Friday, according to PennLive.

In a memo, the announcement referred to climbing COVID-19 cases as a reason for the reinstated mandate. The announcement came one day after the state reported more than 3,400 new infections — the highest one-day total in the past three months, PennLive reported.

Masks are still optional for visitors to the capitol building and other state office buildings.

The mandate comes less than two months after Wolf's administration first lifted the mandate, on June 28. Healthcare and correctional facilities employees, however, have had to continue to wear a mask while working.