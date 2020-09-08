With a visit to Lancaster County on Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf called for the state Legislature to act quickly to protect low-income and unemployed Pennsylvanians from evictions and loss of utilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes making another $100 million available in U.S. CARES Act funding to the state Renters Relief Program and another $100 million to programs designed to protect access to heat, water and wastewater utilities.

“We need the General Assembly to act,” Wolf said, calling for urgent bipartisan support. “ I think we all need to work together.”

Wolf was speaking about a package of bills, which officials said also would increase a cap on monthly assistance available to those struggling with payments from $750 to as much as $1,300 in Lancaster County.

At the end of August, Pa.'s eviction moratorium expired, leading to an influx of evictions claims.

