That includes making another $100 million available in U.S. CARES Act funding to the state Renters Relief Program and another $100 million to programs designed to protect access to heat, water and wastewater utilities.
“We need the General Assembly to act,” Wolf said, calling for urgent bipartisan support. “ I think we all need to work together.”
Wolf was speaking about a package of bills, which officials said also would increase a cap on monthly assistance available to those struggling with payments from $750 to as much as $1,300 in Lancaster County.
At the end of August, Pa.'s eviction moratorium expired, leading to an influx of evictions claims.