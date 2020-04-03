Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf today implored all residents to wear a mask out in public as the number of coronavirus cases statewide continues to climb.

"Masks help prevent people from sharing illnesses," Wolf said. "But they don't do a great job at keeping people from getting sick. And they're not foolproof, so it is critical to ask ourselves if we really need to leave out house."

The state Department of Health posted on its website today mask guidance and instructions how to make a homemade mask. Only health care workers and patients are recommended to wear surgical or N95 masks.

A paper or cloth mask — or even a scarf or bandana — should do just fine for the ordinary person, according to the health department.

As of midnight, coronavirus cases statewide stand at 8,420 with 102 deaths. In Lancaster County, there's 232 cases and five deaths.

All Pennsylvanians are under a stay-at-home order by Wolf. Universal mask-wearing, Wolf said, is another step to mitigate the spread of the virus.

"Wearing a mask will help us cut down the possibility that we might be infecting an innocent bystander, like the grocery store cashier, the pharmacist or someone stocking shelves," Wolf said. "These people are keeping us alive by getting us the supplies we need. We owe it to them to do everything we can to keep them safe."

