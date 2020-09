Pa. Governor Tom Wolf is visiting Lancaster County on Tuesday morning to urge state legislature to pass eviction protections to prevent people from having to leave their home during a pandemic crisis.

Gov. Wolf will speak in Lancaster Township at 10:15 on Tuesday morning.

The talk will be livestreamed in this post and on LNP | LancasterOnline's Facebook page.

At the end of August, Pa.'s eviction moratorium expired, leading to an influx of evictions claims.

