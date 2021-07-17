DA Adams Presser 3.jpg
Buy Now

Lancaster County District Attorney, Heather Adams, listens to a question after she announces a suspect has been charged in the 2007 homicide of Baby Mary Anne in a cold case that was solved using DNA with the help of Parabon NanoLabs on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. An unidentified newborn was found in a dumpster behind the Lancaster YMCA on the 500 block of Queen Street in Lancaster city. Her biological mother, Tara Brazzle who went by the name of Tara Indrakosit in 2007 and was arrested at the San Jose International Airport, CA.

 Suzette Wenger

A new state database should make it easier for police departments and other law enforcement agencies to prevent problem officers from moving from one force to another.

Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania State Police announced the database Friday. The plan originated last summer as part of state-level efforts on police reform in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The database of law enforcement officers includes information on whether an officer has a history of criminal charges or discipline, according to the governor’s office. And law enforcement agencies are now required to maintain all employment records, including performance evaluations and reasons for separation, and provide them to a potential employer.

“This is an important tool for our law enforcement agencies,” Wolf said in a news release. “It will help agencies identify potential red flags in candidates, which helps agencies invest in better employees they’ll want to train and retain and keep officers with a history of misconduct away from roles where they can cause further harm.”

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams supported the idea last year when Attorney General Josh Shapiro put together a coalition to advance a database.

“This reform increases transparency and, hopefully, will also serve to strengthen the trust between the community and members of law enforcement,” Adams said Friday.

Shapiro called the database a “down payment on reform, one of many steps we need to take to fulfill the promise of safety and the promise of justice, so that every Pennsylvanian can be, and can feel, safe in their own community.”

According to the governor’s office, the database will contain more than 1,300 law enforcement agencies and about 30,000 to 35,000 officers, of whom more than 22,000 are municipal law enforcement officers.

In addition to signing legislation Wednesday creating the database, Wolf signed police reform legislation that requires mental health evaluations with a focus on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder for law enforcement officers as a condition of continued employment, such as after use of deadly force.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next