A new state database should make it easier for police departments and other law enforcement agencies to prevent problem officers from moving from one force to another.

Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania State Police announced the database Friday. The plan originated last summer as part of state-level efforts on police reform in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The database of law enforcement officers includes information on whether an officer has a history of criminal charges or discipline, according to the governor’s office. And law enforcement agencies are now required to maintain all employment records, including performance evaluations and reasons for separation, and provide them to a potential employer.

“This is an important tool for our law enforcement agencies,” Wolf said in a news release. “It will help agencies identify potential red flags in candidates, which helps agencies invest in better employees they’ll want to train and retain and keep officers with a history of misconduct away from roles where they can cause further harm.”

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams supported the idea last year when Attorney General Josh Shapiro put together a coalition to advance a database.

“This reform increases transparency and, hopefully, will also serve to strengthen the trust between the community and members of law enforcement,” Adams said Friday.

Shapiro called the database a “down payment on reform, one of many steps we need to take to fulfill the promise of safety and the promise of justice, so that every Pennsylvanian can be, and can feel, safe in their own community.”

According to the governor’s office, the database will contain more than 1,300 law enforcement agencies and about 30,000 to 35,000 officers, of whom more than 22,000 are municipal law enforcement officers.

In addition to signing legislation Wednesday creating the database, Wolf signed police reform legislation that requires mental health evaluations with a focus on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder for law enforcement officers as a condition of continued employment, such as after use of deadly force.