Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday he will not close schools or cancel classes this fall, as pressure mounts for his administration to offer more guidance on whether and how schools should reopen in the fall.

Wolf issued two tweets Friday in response to widespread rumors that he would soon be announcing a closure of school buildings.

“I want to be clear: I am not closing school buildings or cancelling classes,” Wolf tweeted Friday.

Each school district in Pennsylvania has been preparing safe reopening plans individualized to their school, incorporating state guidance for social distancing and masks.

“School governing boards and administrators will determine if school buildings reopen and if classes resume in person, remotely, or a combination of the two,” Wolf added. “The best way to find out about these local decisions is to contact your school’s governing board or administration.”

Wolf’s announcement comes after a state superintendents group said the state’s reopening guidance is too vague and requested more concrete recommendations to help district leaders decide whether students should return to the classroom in the fall, the Associated Press reported earlier this week.

The superintendents group asked for more clarity on many possible scenarios, including what to do if a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19.