Gov. Tom Wolf requested a major disaster declaration from President Donald Trump through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide additional support for state, county and municipal governments during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The request for a major disaster declaration, if approved, will provide the following Individual Assistance programs: Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Crisis Counseling, Community Disaster Loans and the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program; and Statewide Hazard Mitigation.

Certain non-profits and individuals who are struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak could receive additional support as well.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has taxed our commonwealth and our communities in ways that are almost incomprehensible,” said Wolf. “I am calling on the President and the federal government to make available to us the assistance that will make a tangible difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors, and the dedicated public servants who are working in overdrive to support them.”

Pennsylvania already received an emergency declaration under the President’s nationwide emergency proclamation, which began Jan. 20, and continues. The declaration provides reimbursement for eligible expenses for emergency protective measures to state, county and local governments and certain nonprofits for the duration of the emergency incident.

March 6, Wolf signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 outbreak, which is a required step to request a federal major disaster declaration.