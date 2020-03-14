Gov. Tom Wolf urged nonessential businesses in two more south-central Pennsylvania counties to close Saturday in the state's newest move against a global outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The directives for Chester and Bucks counties are in line with the call to close down businesses Montgomery and Delaware counties.

Nonessential businesses include recreation and community centers; gyms; salons and spas; casinos; event venues; and retail facilities, according to state officials Saturday evening.

Schools are canceled statewide for the next two weeks.

These measures are being taken to encourage "social distancing," which is a tactic used to prevent the communicable spread of coronavirus by voluntarily limiting exposure to others.

Gas stations, pharmacies and grocery stores, as well as other essential functions to the state, will remain open during this time, Wolf said.

"This is what we need to do, and we need to do it now ... It's imperative that all Pennsylvanians do their part. Stay calm, stay home and stay safe," Wolf said.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, who represents Chester County and part of Bucks County, joined Wolf for the press conference and urged people to stay home.

"Even if you do not think you have been exposed, please consider others who are at risk," Houlahan said.

There are currently 47 cases of coronavirus reported in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. At 2 p.m., the health department confirmed 2 cases in Allegheny County.

Earlier today, the Dept. of Health announced two new cases of the coronavirus in Montgomery County, as well as one additional case each in Chester County and Philadelphia.

