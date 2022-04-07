Lancaster County could see a boost in the numbers of its college-educated workforce if a $200 million scholarship program tackling college affordability is approved by the legislature.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Democratic state Rep. Jordan Harris of Philadelphia visited Millersville University on Thursday to promote the Nellie Bly Scholarship Program proposal that would pay for Pennsylvania students attending state community colleges or one of the 14 Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education colleges and universities, including Millersville University. Students benefiting from the scholarship, however, must reside in the state for the same number of years in which they received funding following graduation.

This is a renewed attempt to establish the program after it failed to win support over funding concerns.

Nonetheless, advocates point to the plan’s impact on communities across the state.

For example, more than 75% of MU graduates stay in the Lancaster County area, said MU President Daniel Wubah, who also spoke at the event. Currently, the university has 6,300 undergraduate and 1,000 graduate students, according to the university’s director of communications, Janet Kacskos.

“Now more than ever, we need more college-educated residents to support our local communities and thriving businesses,” said Wubah. “Not only the jobs of today, but increasingly the jobs of tomorrow will require foundational skills and communication, critical thinking, collaboration and creativity as well as advanced professional skills.”

Wubah said the pandemic highlighted gaps in higher education affordability. In response, he said, the university has decreased or maintained its tuition costs over the past three years. For the 2022-23 academic year, according to the MU website, annual tuition for 12-credit semesters totaled $10,348. With a meal plan and room and board, annual costs rise to $22,828.

“Investing in the students who enroll in our state universities and community colleges is a strategic investment in the Commonwealth’s future,” Wubah said, adding that the university is “pleased” to control costs for families.

Cost can be ‘deciding factor’

Ruby Mundok, a junior media arts production major at MU, said she and many other college students rely on financial aid from the government to “make the most of” their college experience. Mundok, a Millersville native, was invited to speak at the event Thursday.

“Sometimes cost and the ability to pay is the deciding factor for if somebody attends college,” Mundok said. “I fully believe that additional financial support from the PA government would be a win-win situation, because not only would more students have the chance to get the education that we all deserve, but we will be fueling a more productive and skilled future for Pennsylvania.”

Mundok said she hopes to pursue a career in television broadcasting, adding that her experience at a state university prepared her for the competitive environment she will soon enter.

“Imagine if every student didn't have to stress about how they're going to pay for college fees and instead they could use that energy to drive them to get involved and get prepared for the future,” Mundok said. “It would be a huge turning point for my generation and the generations to come.”

In 2019, 55% of undergraduates at Millersville received grants toward their education while 60% received federal loans, according to Data USA. Only approximately 6% of students who took out loans (137 of 2,222) defaulted on those loans in 2017, according to Data USA.

“Post-grad debt can weigh down on students,” Mundok said. “It's a fear that I faced when looking at colleges, and I still worry about it.”

As of 2020, the average debt for a Pennsylvania student is $39,000, Wolf said. And, according to the Institute for College Access & Success, the state has the third highest average debt per student in the nation.

“You don’t want to be at the top of that list, but we are,” Wolf said. “For many students and families struggling to make ends meet, the prospect of debt keeps them from pursuing the higher education they dream of …. When our brightest and best Pennsylvanians cannot pursue higher education simply because it's unaffordable, that means we are all doing something wrong.”

Program opposed and failed before

The Nellie Bly Scholarship Program would be funded by both the American Rescue Plan Act and the Race Horse Development Trust Fund, Wolf said. The fund comes from assessments that casinos pay on slots revenue, and is used to aid horse breeders and related businesses. Wolf said he doesn’t have a horse and asked Harris if he had a horse, to which Harris responded “no.”

“That was $200 million that I feel could be better used for students to make sure that they were able to afford college,” Wolf said.

Wolf has proposed the scholarship program before but received pushback from the horse racing industry.

“The governor’s proposed transfer will cripple the horse breeding industry in Pennsylvania, have a devastating impact on thousands of family-sustaining jobs, jeopardize hundreds of thousands of acres of open space, and put at risk hundreds of small businesses – many of which are minority owned,” Brian Sanfratello, executive secretary of the Pennsylvania Horse Breeders Association, which represents the state’s thoroughbred breeders, told PennLive in February.

When Wolf attempted to push the Nellie Bly proposal in the legislature in 2021, it failed to make it into the state’s budget.

Wolf “has hurt our industry more than any other governor in recent history,” Sanfratello told PennLive. “Fortunately, legislators understand that horse breeding and racing are an integral part of the state’s larger agriculture industry, which is why his proposed raid has received very little support from the legislature over the past two years, including from members of his own party.”

Harris, a representative for the Philadelphia area and a MU graduate, is sponsoring the Nellie Bly legislation, House Bill 2497, which awaits action by the Education Committee. He urged attendees to ask their local state representatives to sponsor it alongside him.

“We cannot tell our young people that education is an elevator out of poverty and then give them a broken elevator,” Harris said. “We have to give them all of the tools that are necessary and right now we have the resources to do this.”

The Nellie Bly Scholarship Program is named for a 19th century investigative journalist born in Pennsylvania who dropped out of college because she couldn’t afford it. The needs-based scholarship would target students pursuing degrees in fields where there is a high need for workers such as health care and education, Wolf said.

“We're going to help young Pennsylvanians build better lives in our communities right here,” Wolf said. “That's good for students. It's good for families. It's good for the economy, and it's really good for Pennsylvania.”