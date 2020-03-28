Gov. Tom Wolf ordered three more counties to stay at home on Saturday afternoon, after 533 more patients tested positive for COVID-19.
Now, 22 counties are under stay-at-home orders, including: Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Butler, Centre, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland and York.
Along with ordering more counties to stay at home, the governor also said that the state will be doing temporary licensing waivers for health care professions that may have retired, so long as they are in good standing.
According to the governor's website, he has also allowed:
- All licensed health care practitioners can provide services via telemedicine.
- Doctors with institutional licenses to practice at more than 2 facilities.
- Certified Registered Nurse Practitioners can now assist in the COVID-19 response after Gov. Wolf lifted the requirement that they practice within a specialty.
- Extending license deadlines, temporary nursing permits and graduate permits.
- Allowing certain nursing school graduates to apply for an immediate graduate permit.
- Allowed out-of-state pharmacies to ship goods to Pennsylvania.
- Allowed temporary expedited licensure for certain pharmacy practitioners and pharmacies.