Gov. Tom Wolf ordered three more counties to stay at home on Saturday afternoon, after 533 more patients tested positive for COVID-19. 

Now, 22 counties are under stay-at-home orders, including: Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Butler, Centre, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland and York.

Along with ordering more counties to stay at home, the governor also said that the state will be doing temporary licensing waivers for health care professions that may have retired, so long as they are in good standing. 

According to the governor's website, he has also allowed:

