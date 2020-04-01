Gov. Tom Wolf has granted an extension to license to carry firearms permits due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Permits that expired on March 19, 2020 or later have been extended to May 30, 2020, a press release said.

The extension is due the closure of some county courthouses and sheriff's offices, as well as other measures implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, the release said.

Individuals 21 years old or older can apply for a license to carry firearms by submitting an application to the sheriff of the county in which they live. Sheriffs then have 45 days to determine a person's eligibility to be issued a license, which is valid for five years.

Carrying a firearm without a valid and issued license is a felony of the third degree.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles