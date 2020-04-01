Are gun shops 'essential' businesses during a pandemic?

Handguns sit in a display case at Nimrod Haven Hunting & Fishing in Hanover Township near Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Pennsylvania's state-run background check system for gun purchases processed more than 4,300 transactions on Tuesday, about three times its typical daily rate. State police said Wednesday the numbers were high even though the system had two computer outages of more than three hours apiece on Tuesday.

 Sean McKeag

Gov. Tom Wolf has granted an extension to license to carry firearms permits due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Pennsylvania State Police. 

Permits that expired on March 19, 2020 or later have been extended to May 30, 2020, a press release said. 

The extension is due the closure of some county courthouses and sheriff's offices, as well as other measures implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, the release said. 

Individuals 21 years old or older can apply for a license to carry firearms by submitting an application to the sheriff of the county in which they live. Sheriffs then have 45 days to determine a person's eligibility to be issued a license, which is valid for five years. 

Carrying a firearm without a valid and issued license is a felony of the third degree. 

