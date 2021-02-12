Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday commuted the sentence of a man who conspired with three other men four decades ago to tie up and rob two elderly Lancaster city siblings, who died of starvation when no one came to their aid.

George Burkhardt, 83, who was convicted in 1990 on two counts of second-degree murder, will soon begin a life on parole instead of finishing his sentence in prison, the governor’s office announced Friday evening.

The commutation was one of 13 Wolf signed Thursday by recommendation from the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, led by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

“These 13 individuals have served time for their crimes and deserve now a second chance,” Wolf said. “They now have a chance to begin a life outside of prison that I hope is fulfilling for them.”

The killing of Mary Swarr, 87, and Horace Swarr, 81, during a robbery at their West Walnut Street Home in September 1979 went unsolved until 10 years after the crime when an informant gave police names and other information, according to reports. The siblings were bound, gagged and left alone, without aid, for a week.

Reports show Burkhardt was the driver for the robbery. He then split up the stolen loot, taking a share.

He and two other Maryland men were ordered to serve life in prison; a fourth man cooperated with police and served a lesser sentence.

Burkhardt has attempted to appeal his sentence at least seven times but has never succeeded.

Fetterman said he was pleased with the governor’s decision to free the 13 individuals.

“Each of these Pennsylvanians is fully deserving of the chance to return to their families and start a new life,” he said.