In an effort to help rejuvenate Pennsylvania's economy amid the COVID-19 shutdowns, Gov. Tom Wolf is asking state legislators to legalize recreational marijuana.

Medicinal marijuana has been legal in Pa. since 2016. The state formally activated its medical marijuana program in 2018.

It's still unclear how receptive the Republican-controlled legislature will be to Gov. Wolf's proposal.

We want to hear your thoughts on the possibility of recreational marijuana being legalized in Pennsylvania. Answer the poll below on whether or not you agree with Wolf's proposal.

