Wolf asks lawmakers to legalize pot, spend virus funds

FILE - In this May 29, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. Wolf on Tuesday, Aug. 25, asked lawmakers to send him a bill that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana, and outlined how he thinks the state should spend more than $1.3 billion left in federal coronavirus relief funds.

 Joe Hermitt

In an effort to help rejuvenate Pennsylvania's economy amid the COVID-19 shutdowns, Gov. Tom Wolf is asking state legislators to legalize recreational marijuana. 

Medicinal marijuana has been legal in Pa. since 2016. The state formally activated its medical marijuana program in 2018.

It's still unclear how receptive the Republican-controlled legislature will be to Gov. Wolf's proposal.

We want to hear your thoughts on the possibility of recreational marijuana being legalized in Pennsylvania. Answer the poll below on whether or not you agree with Wolf's proposal.

Are you in favor of Gov. Wolf's proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Pa.?

