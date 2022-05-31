Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology will use $200,000 in state funding to support and expand workforce training programs offered at the Lancaster city school.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced the funding Tuesday as part of the state’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program, which has funded 76 projects and invested more than $16.6 million since it was launched in 2017.

The college plans to use the grant to help fund a full-time Workforce Development Manager and to hire industry-specific consultants to support the expansion and development of its programs, according to a news release. With these investments, the college expects enrollment will double in several majors including production welding and commercial industrial plumbing.

“This funding will expand access to workforce training programs, increasing employability skills, and impacting lifelong economic prosperity as individuals who complete these programs accept family-sustaining jobs, which will help them purchase homes, build wealth, and contribute to our collective community,” Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology President Pedro A. Rivera said in a news release.

Funding will also support the development of new production welding, metal fabrication and welding tech and manufacturing software engineering tech programs.

“The manufacturing industry plays a key role in Pennsylvania’s economy, and ensuring we have the workforce to staff it is critical,” Wolf said in the release. “As the need for trained skilled trade workers continues, we look to institutions like Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology to not only maintain our workforce, but to develop new programs that will keep the commonwealth on the forefront of the manufacturing industry.”

The grant program works with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing skills for entry-level applicants seeking manufacturing employment and to advance capacity for local or regional manufactures, according to a news release.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is a two-year residential technical college in Lancaster city with 24 majors and several short-term certificate programs. Approximately 1,300 students attend the college and its class of 2019 had a 96% job placement rate.