Lebanon County and six other counties were added to Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order Tuesday afternoon.

Cameron, Crawford, Forest, Franklin, Lawrence, Lebanon and Somerset counties were added to the order, which will take effect at 8 p.m., March 31, 2020.

Thirty-three counties are now under the stay-at-home order, which extends through April 30, 2020.

These counties include: Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Butler, Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Forest, Franklin, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Somerset, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland and York counties.

The stay-at-home guidance said under the order, individuals may leave their residence only to perform allowable individual activities and allowable essential travel. Its lists examples of what is allowable, including:

Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of their family or household members (including pets), such as obtaining medicine or medical supplies, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home

Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing

To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business

As of Tuesday afternoon, Lebanon County had 28 cases of COVID-19, and no reported deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.