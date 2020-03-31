Lebanon County and six other counties were added to Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order Tuesday afternoon.
Cameron, Crawford, Forest, Franklin, Lawrence, Lebanon and Somerset counties were added to the order, which will take effect at 8 p.m., March 31, 2020.
Thirty-three counties are now under the stay-at-home order, which extends through April 30, 2020.
These counties include: Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Butler, Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Forest, Franklin, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Somerset, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland and York counties.
The stay-at-home guidance said under the order, individuals may leave their residence only to perform allowable individual activities and allowable essential travel. Its lists examples of what is allowable, including:
- Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of their family or household members (including pets), such as obtaining medicine or medical supplies, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home
- Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing
- To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business
As of Tuesday afternoon, Lebanon County had 28 cases of COVID-19, and no reported deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.