HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to issue a “stay-at-home” order today for Philadelphia and its suburbs, as well as Monroe and Allegheny Counties, taking the fight against the coronavirus to a new level by requiring residents to remain inside except for essential trips such as buying food or seeking medical help.

The order will apply to Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties in the southeast, Monroe County in the northeast, and Allegheny County in Western Pennsylvania, according to four sources with knowledge of the governor’s plans.

It was not immediately known when the order will take effect, how long it will last, or what enforcement might entail. Wolf is expected to make the announcement this afternoon, according to the sources, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the plan.

Wolf’s order comes a day after Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued a similar order for the city’s 1.6 million residents.

In Philadelphia, all public and private gatherings of any number of people that occur outside a single household are banned, except for limited exceptions outlined in Kenney’s order. The work of designated “essential businesses” and “essential personnel” continues as before.

People in the city can leave homes to care for family members, friends, or pets in another household, to deliver essential goods, and to report to a job that’s related to an essential business.

This story will be updated.

