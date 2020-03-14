Gov. Tom Wolf announced in a press conference Saturday afternoon that two more counties in Southcentral Pennsylvania are closing down.

Chester and Bucks counties are following suit with the actions Montgomery and Delaware counties are taking.

All non-essential retail stores and gyms will be closed, and recreational activities will be canceled for the next two weeks, Wolf said.

Schools are canceled statewide for the next two weeks.

These measures are being taken to enforce social distancing, which is a tactic used to prevent the communicable spread of coronavirus.

Gas stations, pharmacies and grocery stores, as well as other essential functions to the state, will remain open during this time.

"This is what we need to do, and we need to do it now ... It's imperative that all Pennsylvanians do their part. Stay calm, stay home and stay safe," Wolf said.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, who represents Chester County and part of Bucks County, joined Wolf for the press conference and urged people to stay home.

"Even if you do not think you have been exposed, please consider others who are at risk," Houlahan said.

There are currently 47 cases of coronavirus reported in Pennsylvania, according to the Pa. Dept. of Health. At 2 p.m., the health department confirmed 2 additional cases in Pa. in Allegheny County.

Earlier today, the Dept. of Health announced two new cases of the coronavirus in Montgomery County, as well as one additional case each in Chester County and Philadelphia.

