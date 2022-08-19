New funding for training more Lancaster County adults to take up in-demand jobs that don’t require a college degree was announced by Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday at the Mount Joy campus of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center.

Through a $94,000 grant to Project SPARK, the career and tech center plans to recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. The funding comes as part of Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program, which channels money from the state to trade and technical schools for equipment purchases, marketing, professional services and more.

Wolf got a tour of several manufacturing classrooms and learned about the curriculum from teachers in the manufacturing program while visiting the career and tech center’s Mount Joy Township campus, 432 Old Market St.

“Providing a strong pipeline of talent to the manufacturing industry is vital for its continued success in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “The commonwealth has seen great success through programs such as Project SPARK, being run by Lancaster County Career and Technology Center, and the Wolf administration remains committed to continuing to invest in these important programs.”

Project SPARK began in 2019 to train 2018-19 high school graduates who had not declared a major or planned to complete high school unemployed. That year, the project was funded with $92,000 through the state’s manufacturing grant program. The funding this year allows the career and tech center to expand the program beyond young workers to unemployed adults and newly hired employees who lack essential skills.

This year’s grant comes at a time of high demand for career and technical education in Pennsylvania.

Since 2015, the number of students at schools like the career and tech center in Pennsylvania earning industry-recognized credentials has increased by nearly 39%, according to the state Department of Education. Nearly 200 Lancaster County high school students are on career and tech center program waitlists right now, according to career and tech center Communications and Marketing Coordinator Ileen Smith, but that number counts some students twice as it includes students’ first- and second-choice waitlist designations.

Wolf said the way the state can help to address that demand in Lancaster County is through funding, especially because as he remarked, the teachers and staff at the career and tech center “know what they’re doing.”

“I think we have a responsibility at the state level to fund education,” Wolf said. “And this is an integral part of the education process. We need to make sure the kids know how to do math, communicate and read and write all those kinds of things but we also need to make sure that the kids know how to operate these machines.”

Wolf launched the Manufacturing PA Initiative in October 2017 and has since funded 80 projects and invested more than $17.1 million through the manufacturing grant program.

Manufacturing is in our DNA,” Wolf said of Pennsylvania but added that the state can’t rely on manufacturing skills to come naturally. “We have great manufacturing, a great manufacturing workforce here. We've got to cultivate it. We've got to make sure that we're educating, giving opportunities for learning.”

And giving opportunities to learn manufacturing is something being done well at the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center, said Wolf.

In the last year the career and tech center has added new classrooms to accommodate increasing demand in its welding and healthcare programs. The Willow Street campus at 1730 Hans Herr Drive in West Lampeter Township recently added a new 48-student room for welding technology. And, in the 2021-22 school year, the career and tech center repurposed former cosmetology classrooms at the Willow Street campus to host medical assistant classes, bringing the capacity for that program from 50 to 100 seats. The cosmetology program closed in the 2018-19 school year.