Rock Lititz, the live events rehearsal and production campus in Lancaster County, will host inaugural festivities for Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis, Shapiro’s inaugural committee announced Tuesday.

Shapiro and Davis are scheduled to take the oath of office at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 17. at the Capitol in Harrisburg. The celebration at Rock Lititz will happen sometime after.

No details were released on what festivities are planned, but people interested in attending can check ShapiroInauguration.org for updates. The announcement said the event will strive to be “accessible to all Pennsylvanians.”

“This novel choice of location is reflective of an Inauguration that will be a fun, interactive series of events representing our entire Commonwealth,” said Amanda Warren, the executive director of the Shapiro-Davis inaugural committee.

The 8-year-old Rock Lititz and its 96-acre production campus located a block west of Route 501 in Warwick Township has become a rehearsal mecca for the biggest names in music and an economic driver for Lancaster County as the first business campus for the live event industry in the world. The campus is home to 1,500 employees who work at 35 entertainment-driven companies, two restaurants, two bars, and a 139-room boutique hotel. Also, each year about 2,000 union-wage workers come through to support rehearsals.

