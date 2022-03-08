If you have been near Penn Square in downtown Lancaster in the past day and thought you saw a giant hot dog, you are not seeing things.

The 27-foot Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is parked along the first block of East King Street as a part of the CNS Wholesale Grocers trade show that is scheduled for Wednesday at the Lancaster County Convention Center, according to Rebecca Reed, sales analyst with CNS.

The show, which is only open to registered customers of CNS, included the eye-catching vehicle because it has been used at previous shows around the country, according to Reed.

This specific hot dog on wheels is one of six that tours the country, according the Oscar Mayer site.

The Wienermobile has local appearances at Stauffers of Kissel Hill's Mount Joy location on March 12 and the Rohrerstown Road location in Lancaster on March 13, according to its schedule.