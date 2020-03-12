The Gordonville Spring Auction and Mud Sale is planned to go on as scheduled this weekend, despite township officials urging the event to be canceled due to the new coronavirus.

The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors released a statement Thursday that encouraged the cancellation of Saturday's annual fundraising event to "impede the spread of the virus into our community."

A call made Thursday afternoon to the mud sale's office confirmed that the mud sale would not be canceled.

Additionally, the mud sale has not added any extra safety precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Josh, the Gordonville Spring Auction and Mud Sale office manager, said Wednesday afternoon.

Josh said he didn't think about the virus' impact on the sale until he started receiving calls Wednesday asking if the event was canceled. Josh's last name was omitted because he is Amish.

While there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lancaster County, the mud sale often attracts thousands of attendees from New Jersey, New York, Delaware and other neighboring states — some of which have high numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the board said.

"As a highly contagious virus, it takes only one infected individual to bring the coronavirus into our community," the board wrote.