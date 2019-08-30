A Gordonville man is facing charges after he tried to get into two different vehicles in Christiana Borough on Aug. 21, prompting police to be called for an "abduction attempt," according to police.

Rodney David Crawford, 52, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct after police say he grabbed the driver's side door handle of a woman's car and shouted "Let me in; let me in," while she was trying to park at in the 100 block of North Bridge Street around 11 p.m. on Aug. 21.

The woman sped off while honking her horn, police said.

Crawford then moved to another vehicle, the woman told police, that was being driven by a man. Crawford was scared away when the man got out of his car.

Both witnesses told police it appeared Crawford was under the influence of a controlled substance, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Crawford was identified after Christiana Borough police posted about the incident on its Facebook page on Aug. 22. The post garnered more than 300 shares.

A man who had seen Crawford in the same clothes standing in front of his house shared video footage with police from a Ring device. The 31-second video clip showed Crawford walking away when the man approached him, according to the affidavit.

Crawford was arrested Aug. 22 on an unrelated incident, when police were alerted by Christiana Community Ambulance that a man had stolen a Ford pick-up truck in Gap and was driving back through Christiana, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Crawford inside the American Legion on Newport Avenue around 11:30 p.m., and when they asked if the truck in the parking lot was Crawford's, he responded with, "Yes, you mean the one I stole," according to police.

Crawford tried to force his way through a locked door into the bar area at the American Legion, damaging the door and disabling the alarm system.

Crawford was charged with theft by unlawful taking, criminal attempted burglary, fleeing police criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He was taken to Lancaster County Prison for central arraignment and posted his $50,000 bail through a bondsman.

Crawford turned himself in on Friday morning, according to his attorney Heather Reiner. He has preliminary hearings for both sets of charges scheduled for Sept. 4.

