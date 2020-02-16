A Gordonville Fire Company firefighter was injured Saturday after falling 20 feet from a roof, a fire official said.
Gordonville Fire Chief Jonathan Fisher announced Sunday that the firefighter, who was not named, was working on a building fire in Leacock Township and fell as the crew ventilated the building.
The firefighter was treated by Gordonville EMS, who was already on the scene, and then transported to Lancaster General Hospital, Fisher said.
The firefighter underwent surgery for a broken femur and is now recovering, Fisher said.
Fisher did not immediately return a phone call from LNP | LancasterOnline.