It is unusual, but not unprecedented, for an incumbent Republican lawmaker to face a challenge in the party’s primary in Lancaster County.
In the 99th Legislative District, state Rep. David Zimmerman of East Earl faces such a challenge from Glenn Yoder, a former president of the Eastern Lancaster County School District.
It remains to be seen whether Yoder has enough support to topple Zimmerman in the heavily Republican district.
But here are five examples of local House races in which a challenger knocked off an incumbent lawmaker in the Republican primary and went on to win election.
CUTLER VS. ARMSTRONG - 2006
District: 100th House
Incumbent: Rep. Gibson C. Armstrong
Challenger: Bryan D. Cutler
Key issue: Legislative pay raise
GOP endorsement: Open primary
Outcome: Cutler defeated Armstrong 58% to 42%. He is finishing his seventh term in the House and currently serves as majority leader.
BEAR VS. BALDWIN - 2006
District: 97th House
Incumbent: Rep. Roy E. Baldwin
Challenger: John C. Bear
Key issue: Legislative pay raise
GOP endorsement: Bear
Outcome: Bear defeated Baldwin 54% to 46% and served three terms before leaving the Legislature to take a job in the private sector.
BALDWIN VS. STRITTMATTER - 2002
District: 97th House
Incumbent: Rep. Jere L. Strittmatter
Challenger: Roy E. Baldwin
Key issue: Minor league baseball stadium
GOP endorsement: Strittmatter
Outcome: Baldwin defeated Strittmatter 56% to 44%. He served two terms before being unseated in a primary challenge from John C. Bear.
HICKERNELL VS. ARMSTRONG - 2002
District: 98th House
Incumbent: Thomas E. Armstrong
Challenger: David S. Hickernell
Key issues: Term limits, pay raises, expenses
GOP endorsement: Open primary
Outcome: Hickernell defeated Armstrong 58% to 42%. He is finishing his ninth in the seat.
ARMSTRONG VS. BRANDT - 1990
District: 98th House
Incumbent: Rep. Kenneth E. Brandt
Challenger: Thomas E. Armstrong
Key issues: Abortion, gambling, pay raises
GOP endorsement: Brandt
Outcome: Armstrong defeated Brandt 56% to 44% and served six terms before being unseated in the 2002 primary by David Hickernell.