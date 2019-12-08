It is unusual, but not unprecedented, for an incumbent Republican lawmaker to face a challenge in the party’s primary in Lancaster County.

In the 99th Legislative District, state Rep. David Zimmerman of East Earl faces such a challenge from Glenn Yoder, a former president of the Eastern Lancaster County School District.

It remains to be seen whether Yoder has enough support to topple Zimmerman in the heavily Republican district.

But here are five examples of local House races in which a challenger knocked off an incumbent lawmaker in the Republican primary and went on to win election.

CUTLER VS. ARMSTRONG - 2006

District: 100th House

Incumbent: Rep. Gibson C. Armstrong

Challenger: Bryan D. Cutler

Key issue: Legislative pay raise

GOP endorsement: Open primary

Outcome: Cutler defeated Armstrong 58% to 42%. He is finishing his seventh term in the House and currently serves as majority leader. 

BEAR VS. BALDWIN - 2006

District: 97th House

Incumbent: Rep. Roy E. Baldwin

Challenger: John C. Bear

Key issue: Legislative pay raise

GOP endorsement: Bear

Outcome: Bear defeated Baldwin 54% to 46% and served three terms before leaving the Legislature to take a job in the private sector.

BALDWIN VS. STRITTMATTER - 2002

District: 97th House

Incumbent: Rep. Jere L. Strittmatter

Challenger: Roy E. Baldwin

Key issue: Minor league baseball stadium

GOP endorsement: Strittmatter

Outcome: Baldwin defeated Strittmatter 56% to 44%. He served two terms before being unseated in a primary challenge from John C. Bear.

HICKERNELL VS. ARMSTRONG - 2002

District: 98th House

Incumbent: Thomas E. Armstrong

Challenger: David S. Hickernell

Key issues: Term limits, pay raises, expenses

GOP endorsement: Open primary

Outcome: Hickernell defeated Armstrong 58% to 42%. He is finishing his ninth in the seat.

ARMSTRONG VS. BRANDT - 1990

District: 98th House

Incumbent: Rep. Kenneth E. Brandt

Challenger: Thomas E. Armstrong

Key issues: Abortion, gambling, pay raises

GOP endorsement: Brandt

Outcome: Armstrong defeated Brandt 56% to 44% and served six terms before being unseated in the 2002 primary by David Hickernell.