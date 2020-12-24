If you look hard enough, you can find some good in 2020. As this year draws to a close, we are taking a look back to highlight that good.

While some was brought to the forefront by the COVID-19 pandemic, others were things that just happened organically.

The community coming together was one of the highlights of the pandemic in Lancaster. LancasterOnline honored some of the hometown heroes with a "shout out." Readers nominated those who they thought were worthy of a shout out and we paid a visit to create a video to honor them.

We met young and old, creators of a homeless shelters, a group who sews masks for front-line workers and many who put their efforts into feeding others in need. The efforts stretched near and far, but the message was clear - they just wanted to help others.

Check out some of the videos, below: