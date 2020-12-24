Thank you to these local heroes and everyone doing their part to help others during these unprecedented times. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health applauds and shares your commitment to caring for our community. LGHealth.org.

If you look hard enough, you can find some good in 2020. As this year draws to a close, we are taking a look back to highlight that good. 

While some was brought to the forefront by the COVID-19 pandemic, others were things that just happened organically. 

The community coming together was one of the highlights of the pandemic in Lancaster. LancasterOnline honored some of the hometown heroes with a "shout out." Readers nominated those who they thought were worthy of a shout out and we paid a visit to create a video to honor them.

We met young and old, creators of a homeless shelters, a group who sews masks for front-line workers and many who put their efforts into feeding others in need. The efforts stretched near and far, but the message was clear - they just wanted to help others. 

Check out some of the videos, below:

