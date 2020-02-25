A good Samaritan -- who was also a nurse -- "very well may have saved the life of the cycle rider" they helped after a crash Monday night, according to Lancaster Township Fire Department.
The nurse applied a tourniquet and stopped the bleeding, Lt. Greg Leaman said.
The crash happened after a motorcycle rider lost control and collided with another motorcyclist, sending the bike into a car that was driving in front of the group of motorcyclists, the fire department said.
When the motorcycle hit the back of the car, it punctured the gas tank, causing a leak on Millersville Pike, which shut down the road for about an hour and a half, according to the fire department.
The motorcycles were driving in a group of four, the fire department said.
One person was taken to the hospital, according to the fire department, but no other injuries were reported.